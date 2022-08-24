Bus delays expected in Yarmouth and Gorleston from September

Severe disruptions to First bus routes are expected to take place from September 11. - Credit: Archant © 2011

Severe disruptions are expected to bus services across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston due to scheduled roadworks in the borough.

Speaking at East Norfolk Transport Users Association's (ENTUA) annual public meeting in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, First Eastern Counties' head of operations Chris Speed said the combination of roadworks and fewer bus drivers has "left us with no choice" but to make temporary reductions in service.

Representatives from transport groups at East Norfolk Transport Users Association's public meeting on August 24, 2022. - Credit: James Weeds

"Anyone who lives in the borough, will have noticed it is completely clogged with roadworks," said Mr Speed.

"It's making our service a nightmare."

Mr Speed said that currently there are nine sets of roadworks on the number 8 service alone.

"Even if we spent an extra minute at all the roadworks - and at times, it can be more like 10 minutes - it is 18-minutes longer than normal," Mr Speed said.

"That bus is doing seven round trips a day, so it starts to get hours behind."

Chris Speed, First Eastern Counties' head of operations. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

And punctuality rates have decreased from 95pc to around 84pc, which Mr Speed said was "not acceptable".

Mr Speed said there are currently traffic issues along Southtown Road and Beccles Road, and Gorleston High Street is scheduled to be closed for two months from September.

"We've even got staff who have told us they want to leave because of the roadworks," he said.

"So, we've made the tough decision to reduce our services."

From September 11, it is expected there will be a reduction in services provided by First in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Mr Speed did stress that the reductions will only be temporary and in line with the scheduled roadworks. The final details for the reductions are yet to be confirmed.

Alan Neville, Greater Anglia's community and customer engagement manager, speaking at East Norfolk Transport Users Association's public meeting on August 24, 2022. - Credit: James Weeds

Also appearing at the ENTUA meeting at Christchurch were Our Hire's Janine Dooley and Karl Farrow who said the number 100 summer service from Vauxhall Holiday Park to the town centre had been a success.

Greater Anglia was represented by community and customer engagement manager Alan Neville, who championed the rail service's new fleet of trains and said the number of rail users was slowly returning to the pre-pandemic levels.

He was asked whether there were any plans to remove the ticket office at Great Yarmouth Station.

Mr Neville responded: "I know of no definite plans to close Yarmouth's ticket office."