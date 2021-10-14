Road shuts in Great Yarmouth after crash involving two cars

Published: 11:06 PM October 14, 2021 Updated: 11:07 PM October 14, 2021

Caister Road in Great Yarmouth was closed today after a crash involving two cars - Credit: Google

The A149 Caister Road near Lawn Avenue was closed after a crash involving two cars.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Great Yarmouth after 5pm on Thursday.

Police, ambulance and fire services all responded.

The fire service gave assistance to the police and ambulance with casualty care and making the area safe. They have confirmed that the occupants of the vehicles involved were taken into the care of the ambulance service.

Unconfirmed reports have said that the air ambulance responded to the incident.

According to members of the public posting on Facebook public groups, the road was still closed as of 10pm this evening.