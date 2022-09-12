Road closure in place for 20 weeks as work to fix pavements begins

Eastern Avenue in Caister will close for 20 weeks. - Credit: Google Maps

Five months of work to revamp worn-out pavements in the Great Yarmouth area is set to begin today.

Resurfacing work in Eastern Avenue in Caister-on-Sea will take place for 20 weeks and is due to cost £160,000.

Pavements throughout Eastern Avenue, Eastern Close, Great Close, Northern Close, Midland Close, Haylett Close, Chapman Avenue and Russel Avenue will be repaired during the project.

Work had originally been due to start on Monday, August 8, for 12 weeks but it had been rearranged for Monday, September 12.

Eastern Avenue will be closed to through traffic for the entire duration of the work but there will still be access to properties from either end of the closure.

There may be some restrictions to access to individual properties as work takes place in front of driveways.

Bus services will also be impacted and passengers should instead use the stops at Ormesby Road opposite and adjacent to Braddock Road.

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council and its contractors.