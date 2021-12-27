Traffic disruption warning over power cable work

Major work to upgrade the electricity network in a coastal village will lead to up to 10 weeks of traffic disruption.

UK Power Networks is carrying out work in Caister from Wednesday, January 5 from the junction of West Road/Tan Lane to the High Street.

Temporary traffic lights will be set up during the work to lay new cables in the area.

UK Power Networks says the upgrade work is necessary to ensure safe and reliable power supplies in the area and will last up to 10 weeks.

The work will involve excavating and laying ducts, leading to the manned temporary traffic lights being installed along most of the area affected.

In a letter circulated by Caister Parish Council on its Facebook page, UK Power Networks says it is sorry for any inconvenience the works may cause and thanks people in the village for their patience while they are carried out.