Road closure in place for 20 weeks to fix 'worn-out' pavements

A road is set to close for 20 weeks due to work to repair "worn-out" pavements.

Resurfacing work in Eastern Avenue in Caister-on-Sea was due to start on Monday, August 8, for 12 weeks but it is now set to begin on September 12.

Pavements throughout Eastern Avenue, Eastern Close, Great Close, Northern Close, Midland Close, Haylett Close, Chapman Avenue and Russel Avenue will be repaired during the project.

Eastern Avenue will be closed to through traffic for the entire duration of the work but there will still be access to properties from either end of the closure.

There may be some restrictions to access to individual properties as work takes place in front of driveways.

Bus services will also be impacted and passengers should instead use the stops at Ormesby Road opposite and adjacent to Braddock Road.

The work is expected to cost £160,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council and its contractors.



