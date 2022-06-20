News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Cyclist and car involved in Great Yarmouth seafront crash

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:14 PM June 20, 2022
Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk - Credit: Google

Traffic on Great Yarmouth's seafront has been affected this afternoon by a crash involving a car and a cyclist.

Police were called to Marine Parade at about 4pm today, June 20, following reports of the crash.

It was between a car and a cyclist.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

Reports of injuries are minimal.

Traffic in the area seems to be coping well with some queues on the southbound carriageway.

Great Yarmouth News

