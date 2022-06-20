Cyclist and car involved in Great Yarmouth seafront crash
Published: 5:14 PM June 20, 2022
- Credit: Google
Traffic on Great Yarmouth's seafront has been affected this afternoon by a crash involving a car and a cyclist.
Police were called to Marine Parade at about 4pm today, June 20, following reports of the crash.
It was between a car and a cyclist.
Emergency services remain at the scene.
Reports of injuries are minimal.
Traffic in the area seems to be coping well with some queues on the southbound carriageway.