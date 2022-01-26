News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Car and lorry crash in Great Yarmouth industrial estate

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:55 AM January 26, 2022
Lorry and car crash in Harfrey's industrial estate, Great Yarmouth

A car and a lorry have crashed in Harfrey's Industrial Estate in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

A car and a lorry have crashed in a Great Yarmouth industrial estate.

The crash happened at Harfrey's industrial estate at about 8.15am this morning.

Minor injuries have been reported and police are currently on scene awaiting recovery of the vehicles.

Traffic is coping well and there has been little impact to travel in the area. 

