Traffic delays after car plunges into underpass in Yarmouth

The car left the road and crashed into an underground pedestrian crossing in Fullers Hill - Credit: Lukasz Sledzinski

A car veered off a road and crashed into an underground pedestrian crossing in Great Yarmouth.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 2.50pm this afternoon (Friday, June 24) in Fullers Hill.

A Nissan Juke left the road and dropped down in front of an entrance to the underpass.

Two fire crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were also in attendance.

No injuries have been reported.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

The incident has been causing traffic delays in the area.

