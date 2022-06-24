News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Traffic delays after car plunges into underpass in Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:53 PM June 24, 2022
Updated: 4:34 PM June 24, 2022
The car left the road and crashed into an underground pedestrian crossing in Fullers Hill.

The car left the road and crashed into an underground pedestrian crossing in Fullers Hill - Credit: Lukasz Sledzinski

A car veered off a road and crashed into an underground pedestrian crossing in Great Yarmouth.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 2.50pm this afternoon (Friday, June 24) in Fullers Hill. 

The car left the road and crashed into an underground pedestrian crossing in Fullers Hill.

The car left the road and crashed into an underground pedestrian crossing in Fullers Hill - Credit: Lukasz Sledzinski

A Nissan Juke left the road and dropped down in front of an entrance to the underpass.

Two fire crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were also in attendance.

No injuries have been reported.

Emergency services remain at the scene. 

The incident has been causing traffic delays in the area.

The car left the road and crashed into an underground pedestrian crossing in Fullers Hill.

The car left the road and crashed into an underground pedestrian crossing in Fullers Hill - Credit: Lukasz Sledzinski


Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News

