Plea for road safety measures after car crashes into home
- Credit: supplied by Tara Hall
A woman is calling for road safety improvements after a car "flew through the air" and crashed into her bungalow.
Tara Hall, 30, and her two young sons, were at home in Woodlands Close, off Beach Road, in Scratby, on April 6 when she heard a loud bang at around 3pm.
The family had to leave their bungalow immediately due to the structural damage and have only just moved back in after five months of living out of suitcases, and fear for their safety.
"There needs to be some sort of barrier or fence," she said.
"Something was there before. Something has come off the road now and hit our house causing all sorts of damage and stress.
"We do not want it to happen again. The driver could easily have killed someone. People do come round there really quick as well.
"There is a slight bend and it should not take someone being killed for something to happen about it."
Miss Hall, a personal trainer who owns The Hut Gym in Potter Heigham, recalled how she heard a loud bang and initially thought it was a door slamming.
At the time she was bathing her two young sons Cade, now 17 months, and Aesa aged two-and-a-half, and says it could have been much worse had her older son been in his room.
There were also neighbours outside in the close, gardening. Witnesses said the car "flew through the air" as it left the road.
Following the crash Miss Hall and her partner Travis Reeve were forced to move multiple times, the stress of the saga taking its toll on her mental health.
The impact created cracks throughout the house, which had to be emptied for repairs and redecoration.
Having moved back in they feel vulnerable in their own home and Mr Reeve always parked his car side-on in front of the bungalow for protection, she said.
Meanwhile she had been in contact with Norfolk County Council about the safety issue but had been told via email that the road had a low accident record and nothing could be done.
Norfolk County Council has been contacted about Miss Hall's plea for safety improvements on Scratby Road.
Norfolk Police have been approached for an update on the driver, who was not believed to have been injured in the crash.