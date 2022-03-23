News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Changes to Hemsby to Bradwell bus service

James Weeds

Published: 4:31 PM March 23, 2022
Bus and coach depot in James Watt Close, Great Yarmouth - base of Ambassador Travel.Photo: Bill Da

Ambassador Travel will be taking over the 271 bus service from Hemsby to Bradwell from Monday, April 4. - Credit: Archant

Changes will be made to a bus service which connects Hemsby to Great Yarmouth and Bradwell from next month.

The 271 bus service, which is currently operated by Our Hire, will be taken over by Ambassador Travel on Monday, April 4.

The 271 - which is subsidised by Norfolk County Council - runs from Bradwell to Hemsby on weekdays between 9am and 2.30pm. The bus travels along Nelson Road in Great Yarmouth - differing from First Eastern Counties' routes to Caister and Martham, which both travel along Northgate Street. 

Jerry Cushing, owner and director of Our Hire, said: "We're sorry to lose the 271 service, but we wish Ambassador Travel all the success moving forward.

"Thank you to all our customers of the previous five years."

The new operators will be keeping the same route number and there have been no plans to alter the timetable.

For more on the 271 timetable, visit Our Hire's website.

