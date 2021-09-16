Crash on the A47 causes delays near Acle

Published: 9:19 AM September 16, 2021

The accident is causing delays near Acle, on the A47.

An accident near Acle on the A47 is causing delays to traffic this morning.

The collision between a car and a lorry occurred on the A47 Westbound at the A1064 Acle roundabout.

Police were called to the scene at 8.30am.

No one was injured in the crash.

Highway maintenance has been called to clear oil from the roads and recovery has been arranged for vehicles.

