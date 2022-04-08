Updated
A47 reopens after VW Golf crash near hospital
Published: 6:39 PM April 8, 2022
Updated: 8:58 PM April 8, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Part of the A47 which was closed due to a single-car crash has reopened.
The driver of a VW Golf crashed in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, close to the James Paget University Hospital, before 6pm on Friday (April 8) evening.
A Norfolk police spokesman confirmed the road was still shut at 6.30pm while recovery takes place but the road has now reopened.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.