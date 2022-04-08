A47 reopens after VW Golf crash near hospital

Updated

A crash on the A47 Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, closed part of the carriageway. - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A47 which was closed due to a single-car crash has reopened.

The driver of a VW Golf crashed in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, close to the James Paget University Hospital, before 6pm on Friday (April 8) evening.

A Norfolk police spokesman confirmed the road was still shut at 6.30pm while recovery takes place but the road has now reopened.

