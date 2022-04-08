News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
A47 reopens after VW Golf crash near hospital

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:39 PM April 8, 2022
Updated: 8:58 PM April 8, 2022
A crash on the A47 Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, closed part of the carriageway.

A crash on the A47 Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, closed part of the carriageway. - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A47 which was closed due to a single-car crash has reopened.

The driver of a VW Golf crashed in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, close to the James Paget University Hospital, before 6pm on Friday (April 8) evening.

A Norfolk police spokesman confirmed the road was still shut at 6.30pm while recovery takes place but the road has now reopened.

Norfolk Live News
Gorleston News

