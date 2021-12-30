Crash closes road near Great Yarmouth
Published: 10:02 AM December 30, 2021
Updated: 10:15 AM December 30, 2021
A crash has closed a road in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the incident on Scratby Road just before 8.50am on Thursday morning (December 30).
Officers have urged motorists to use alternative routes.
A police spokeswoman confirmed a woman driver had 'minor injuries'.
