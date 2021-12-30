News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Crash closes road near Great Yarmouth

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:02 AM December 30, 2021
Updated: 10:15 AM December 30, 2021
A crash has closed Scratby Road in Hemsby near Great Yarmouth.

A crash has closed a road in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the incident on Scratby Road just before 8.50am on Thursday morning (December 30).

Officers have urged motorists to use alternative routes.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a woman driver had 'minor injuries'.

