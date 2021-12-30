Crash closes road near Great Yarmouth

A crash has closed Scratby Road in Hemsby near Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

A crash has closed a road in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the incident on Scratby Road just before 8.50am on Thursday morning (December 30).

Officers have urged motorists to use alternative routes.

Road closure Scratby Road Scratby due to RTC. Please consider alternative routes. #norfolkroads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) December 30, 2021

A police spokeswoman confirmed a woman driver had 'minor injuries'.

