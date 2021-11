Drivers are facing delays after a crash on part of the A1064 in Billockby. - Credit: Archant

Drivers are facing delays after a crash on part of the A1064 near Acle.

Police were called at around 5.13pm on Wednesday, November 10, to reports of a crash between two vehicles on the A1064 Main Road northbound at the B1152 in Billockby.

This is affecting traffic between Acle and Clippesby.

The severity of any injuries is currently unknown.

Officers at the scene are awaiting recovery so they can reopen the road.