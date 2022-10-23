Crash on A47 along Acle Straight caused heavy delays

Updated

A crash on the A47 along the Acle Straight is causing heavy delays - Credit: Google/Archant

A crash on the A47 along the Acle Straight caused heavy delays to travel.

The collision happened at about 3.20pm on Sunday, October 23.

The crash happened near to the Branch Road junction.

Bus services were diverted due to the incident, including the First Bus X1/X11 via Filby in both directions.

⚠️SERVICE UPDATE - X1/X11⚠️



Due to a RTC on Acle Straight, we are diverting X1/X11 service via Filby in both directions. — First YarLow (@FirstYar_Low) October 23, 2022

Heavy congestion could be seen building between Acle and Great Yarmouth, according to the AA traffic map.

The road has since cleared and traffic moving freely by 4.30pm.