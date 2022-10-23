News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Crash on A47 along Acle Straight caused heavy delays

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:55 PM October 23, 2022
Updated: 4:30 PM October 23, 2022
A crash on the A47 along the Acle Straight caused heavy delays to travel.

The collision happened at about 3.20pm on Sunday, October 23.

The crash happened near to the Branch Road junction.

Bus services were diverted due to the incident, including the First Bus X1/X11 via Filby in both directions.

Heavy congestion could be seen building between Acle and Great Yarmouth, according to the AA traffic map.

The road has since cleared and traffic moving freely by 4.30pm. 

Norfolk Live News
A47 News

