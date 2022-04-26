News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Person left with serious injuries in three-vehicle crash in Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:14 AM April 26, 2022
Updated: 11:16 AM April 26, 2022
A person has been left with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash on Caister Road in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called to reports of a collision between an Audi and two Peugeots on the A149 Caister Road at the junction with Jellicoe Road in Great Yarmouth at about 7.30am.  

The road has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.  

An ambulance crew were also called to the scene. 

One person has sustained serious injuries. 

