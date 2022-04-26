Person left with serious injuries in three-vehicle crash in Yarmouth

A person has been left with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash on Caister Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant/James Weeds

A person has been left with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash this morning.

Police were called to reports of a collision between an Audi and two Peugeots on the A149 Caister Road at the junction with Jellicoe Road in Great Yarmouth at about 7.30am.

A person has been left with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash this morning. - Credit: Archant/James Weeds

The road has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

An ambulance crew were also called to the scene.

A person has been left with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash on Caister Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant/James Weeds

One person has sustained serious injuries.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.