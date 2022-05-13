News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Mayor left waiting as cruise ship can not dock at Yarmouth due to winds

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:30 PM May 13, 2022
Great Yarmouth mayor Graham Plant had hoped to greet passengers from the Spirit of Discovery

Great Yarmouth mayor Graham Plant had hoped to greet passengers from the Spirit of Discovery - Credit: GYBC

A giant cruise ship has been unable to dock in Great Yarmouth's Outer Harbour due to windy conditions.

The Spirit of Discovery was meant to dock and disembark her passengers on Friday morning so they could spend a day in the town and visit further afield.

She is on a spring cruise around the British Isles and after leaving the North Sea off Great Yarmouth is now heading up the east coast towards Scotland.

The newly appointed mayor of Great Yarmouth Graham Plant was at the Outer Harbour to welcome the cruise ship's passengers, but instead he had to watch her from afar.

The Spirit of Discovery was built in 2019 and can hold up to 987 passengers and has a crew of 540.

She is 774 feet long, has a gross tonnage of 58,250 and was built for Saga Cruises, a British company.

