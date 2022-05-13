Mayor left waiting as cruise ship can not dock at Yarmouth due to winds

Great Yarmouth mayor Graham Plant had hoped to greet passengers from the Spirit of Discovery - Credit: GYBC

A giant cruise ship has been unable to dock in Great Yarmouth's Outer Harbour due to windy conditions.

The Spirit of Discovery was meant to dock and disembark her passengers on Friday morning so they could spend a day in the town and visit further afield.

She is on a spring cruise around the British Isles and after leaving the North Sea off Great Yarmouth is now heading up the east coast towards Scotland.

The newly appointed mayor of Great Yarmouth Graham Plant was at the Outer Harbour to welcome the cruise ship's passengers, but instead he had to watch her from afar.

This morning #HisWorshipTheMayor awaited the arrival of The Spirit of Discovery Cruise Ship which was due to berth at the outer harbour this morning. 🚢



Unfortunately the ship was unable to dock in the end - but we still managed to admire it from afar.🧐 #MayorOfGreatYarmouth pic.twitter.com/QFBcOITAWH — Gt Yarmouth Council (@greatyarmouthbc) May 13, 2022

The Spirit of Discovery was built in 2019 and can hold up to 987 passengers and has a crew of 540.

She is 774 feet long, has a gross tonnage of 58,250 and was built for Saga Cruises, a British company.