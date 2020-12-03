Man in 70s knocked off bike by hit-and-run van driver
Published: 1:19 PM December 3, 2020
The driver of a white van failed to stop after hitting a cyclist in Brundall.
The incident happened in The Street, on Saturday, November 28, at around 3.15pm.
A man in his 70s was knocked off his bike at the junction with Highfield Avenue, and sustained minor bruising
Police are appealing for information and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.
Those with information or footage should contact PC Wesley Dewing at Sprowston Police Station on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
