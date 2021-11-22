Watch: Dashcam footage shows close shave on Acle Straight

Video

Dashcam footage shows the moment a driver on the Acle Straight decided to overtake despite oncoming traffic being very close by.

The incident was captured on a driver's dashcam on Wednesday, April 7, as they were travelling eastbound on the A47 towards Great Yarmouth.

The video shows a car pulling out into oncoming traffic to overtake a lorry on the A47.

The dashcam footage shows the driver had to slam on the brakes to make sure the oncoming driver could get back into their lane in time, narrowly avoiding a collision.

Since the 1980s, the Eastern Daily Press has been involved in a Just Dual It campaign to provide better quality infrastructure the Norfolk.

In 1989, a claim from a government white paper announced that within ten years the A47 would be dualled all the way from Peterborough to Great Yarmouth, but plans were scrapped in the mid-1990s after government cutbacks.