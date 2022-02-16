Drivers face delays as Acle Straight blocked
Published: 11:27 AM February 16, 2022
Queues are building on the A47 as part of the Acle Straight is blocked.
First Buses has said that the blockage is causing heavy delays, affecting its X1/X11 services.
As a result of this, traffic is building on the A47 in both directions and on the A1064.
Delays are reported to be up to 10 minutes.
