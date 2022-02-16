News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Drivers face delays as Acle Straight blocked

Robbie Nichols

Published: 11:27 AM February 16, 2022
A broken down lorry is causing delays on the A47 Acle Straight this morning Picture: Archant

Drivers are experiencing delays after part of the A47 Acle Straight is blocked. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2012

Queues are building on the A47 as part of the Acle Straight is blocked.

First Buses has said that the blockage is causing heavy delays, affecting its X1/X11 services.

As a result of this, traffic is building on the A47 in both directions and on the A1064.

Delays are reported to be up to 10 minutes.

