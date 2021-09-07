News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 6:30 AM September 7, 2021   
Blofield junction resurfacing diversion

A diversion route being suggested by Highways England while essential resurfacing works takes place. - Credit: Highways England

A suggested diversion for resurfacing works will see motorists on the A47 adding 45 miles to their journeys for seven weeks.

The works affect the stretch between two roundabouts spanning Cucumber Lane at Brundall and the Acle roundabout starting from Monday, September 13 until November 5.

The improvements relate to a 2.1mile stretch, usually a five minute drive, around the Blofield junction.

A47 long diversion

Motorists on the A47 face a long diversion for resurfacing work. - Credit: Google Maps

During the project the Highways England will also be renewing safety barriers, signing, road markings and studs.

The work will take place on weekday nights only.

You may also want to watch:

Although there are shorter routes on country roads a diversion via Trowse and Gillingham near Beccles is suggested,

It involves diverting westbound traffic via the A47 to Beccles, onto the A143 until Gillingham, then onto the A146, before re-joining the A47 at Trowse Newton.

Most Read

  1. 1 TV episode filmed in Gorleston to air this week
  2. 2 Fresh details of Broads' boating tragedy revealed in interim report
  3. 3 Al Jazeera throws international spotlight on Hemsby
  1. 4 'Not fit for purpose' - fresh campaign to get A47 fully dualled
  2. 5 Parents' delight as children return to school
  3. 6 Open verdict over death of food packer who talked of returning home
  4. 7 Silver bike stolen from Great Yarmouth retail park
  5. 8 Tribute to Great Yarmouth woman who found solace in the sea
  6. 9 Cirque de sol-ALE: traditional beer and cocktails at Out There Festival
  7. 10 Pub landlord who led cocaine supply ring one of eight men jailed

Eastbound traffic will follow the loop in reverse.

According to Google Maps the diversion route will take an hour and 15 minutes and cover 45 miles.

The work is described as "essential" and subject to weather conditions.

A spokesman for the Highways England said the diversion needed to be suitable for the volume of traffic.



Great Yarmouth News
Brundall News
Acle News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crown House in Great Yarmouth, which has been developed with 30 new flats. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video

See inside new flats achieving record prices for Yarmouth

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Khia Pallett from Martham is warning other young women about breast cancer

'I felt silly' - woman, 25, urges people to see a GP after cancer diagnosis

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Victoria Inn on Repps Road in Martham.

People in 'sleepy' village say cocaine ring run by landlord 'not a shock'

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Gina Stevenson

Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon