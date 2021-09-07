A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion

Published: 6:30 AM September 7, 2021

A diversion route being suggested by Highways England while essential resurfacing works takes place. - Credit: Highways England

A suggested diversion for resurfacing works will see motorists on the A47 adding 45 miles to their journeys for seven weeks.

The works affect the stretch between two roundabouts spanning Cucumber Lane at Brundall and the Acle roundabout starting from Monday, September 13 until November 5.

The improvements relate to a 2.1mile stretch, usually a five minute drive, around the Blofield junction.

Motorists on the A47 face a long diversion for resurfacing work. - Credit: Google Maps

During the project the Highways England will also be renewing safety barriers, signing, road markings and studs.

The work will take place on weekday nights only.

Although there are shorter routes on country roads a diversion via Trowse and Gillingham near Beccles is suggested,

It involves diverting westbound traffic via the A47 to Beccles, onto the A143 until Gillingham, then onto the A146, before re-joining the A47 at Trowse Newton.

Eastbound traffic will follow the loop in reverse.

According to Google Maps the diversion route will take an hour and 15 minutes and cover 45 miles.

The work is described as "essential" and subject to weather conditions.

A spokesman for the Highways England said the diversion needed to be suitable for the volume of traffic.







