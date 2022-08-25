News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Driver crashes into drainage ditch after attempting to exit closed car park

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:54 AM August 25, 2022
Updated: 10:57 AM August 25, 2022
Police were called to the incident at Bure Park in Great Yarmouth

Police were called to the incident at Bure Park in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

A driver crashed into a drainage ditch as they attempted to exit a car park after it had closed.

Police were called to the incident at Bure Park in Great Yarmouth.

The vehicle owner had returned to find the barriers were down and his car was stuck inside.

But when they attempted to drive around the barriers, the car crashed into a nearby drainage ditch.

On Thursday, August 25, a Great Yarmouth police spokesperson wrote on Facebook: "This driver's pleasant day at Bure Park in Great Yarmouth did not end well. Thankfully nobody was hurt."





