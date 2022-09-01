Drivers warned of disruption as bridge closure begins

Drivers have been warned of disruption as repair work begins on Breydon Bridge later this week - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Drivers will face seven months of disruption as work begins this week to repair a major bridge in Norfolk.

The multi-million-pound redevelopment of Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth begins on Sunday, September 4, at 8pm.

The river crossing will remain open during the day but overnight closures will continue on Monday and Tuesday next week between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

There are further overnight closures planned for later this month and these will continue intermittently into the early part of next year.

Repairs will Breydon Bridge are expected to take seven months to complete - Credit: Archant

During the day there may also be temporary traffic lights in place.

The engineering work was originally planned for earlier this year but had to be postponed while the plans were refined to keep disruption to a minimum, according to National Highways.

It has also been delayed to avoid clashing with ongoing works at Haven Bridge, the only other crossing point for the River Yare in Great Yarmouth.

The £7.5 million pound project will see the control and hydraulic systems, which have been in place since the bridge was first opened in 1985, replaced.

Council leaders have called for the scheme to be postponed in order to "keep the town moving".

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Carl Smith said: “After discussions we are very concerned about the impact of this work at Breydon, coming so soon after closures of the A47 Acle Straight and the potential for overlap with maintenance work on Haven Bridge.

“These are crucial routes for people moving between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston and we would like to see National Highways think again about the timing of the work and road closures so that there is as little disruption as possible.

"Bridge maintenance has to be done, but we also need to do everything we can to keep the town moving."

Ajith Nair, National Highways project manager, said: “We understand there is no ideal time in which to carry out this work.

“What I can do is reassure those that regularly use the bridge that we have done everything we possibly can to complete this vital work while causing the least amount of disruption.”

