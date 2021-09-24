'I am heartened' - Dual Acle Straight campaigner's hopes for road funding
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Campaigners calling for the A47 Acle Straight to be dualled have been told the demand will be included in a major transport review.
Earlier this month Mick Castle and Ron Ellis of the Dual the Acle Straight group, had written letters to Boris Johnson, the secretary of state for transport Grant Shapps and the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy Kwasi Kwarteng calling for them to take action.
In their letter the group said "it beggars belief" the Acle Straight had not been dualled yet and that there was widespread support for the road to be improved.
It follows the group setting up a petition demanding the stretch of the A47 be dualled.
Mr Castle and Mr Ellis have now received a reply from the Department of Transport saying their views and petition will be included in developing evidence for a national roads strategy from 2025.
The reply adds: "The route strategies review the performance, pressures and opportunities on every part of the network, including the A47 in general and the Acle Straight in particular, where the significant environmental constraints that exist along this section will form part of the consideration."
Mr Castle said: "I am heartened to get an initial response from the Department for Transport - clearly it is within our capability to get the road into the next highways programme 2025-30.
You may also want to watch:
"We still await separate responses from the prime minister's office and Kwasi Kwarteng's Department of Business, Energy and Economic Strategy.
"The success of the campaign is going to be determined by the strength of the case that local MPs, councils and the business community can build and the added benefit of public consensus that the Acle Straight needs dualling on economic and road safety grounds."
You can sign the group's petition by visiting petition.parliament.uk/petitions/581055
Most Read
- 1 See inside new homes taking shape at former Pontins holiday park
- 2 Bin collection days to change across Great Yarmouth area
- 3 New Sainsbury's plan revealed for Bradwell
- 4 Man dies after 'medical incident' on Yarmouth seafront
- 5 Public toilets remain closed in town centre
- 6 Green light for 137-year-old pub to be turned into shop
- 7 New twist in Star Hotel saga as it changes hands for just £1,000
- 8 Man accused of murder of woman in Gorleston could stand trial in May
- 9 Iconic seaside venue becomes 'place to be' in Great Yarmouth
- 10 Approval of holiday let despite fears coastal village already has too many
There are now three petitions calling for the Acle Straight to be dualled, collecting at least 5,000 signatures between them.
A separate 'Just Dual It!' campaign is spearheaded by the Eastern Daily Press and its sister paper the Great Yarmouth Mercury.
It aims for all the A47 to be dualled in our region.