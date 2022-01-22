News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

East Norfolk road closed with firefighters at the scene

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:11 PM January 22, 2022
Updated: 4:23 PM January 22, 2022
Bridge Road in Potter Heigham

Bridge Road in Potter Heigham - Credit: Google

Fire crews are still on the scene of a crash in Potter Heigham more than an hour after the original incident.

Bridge Road in Potter Heigham is currently blocked in both directions.

Fire crews from Martham and Stalham were called at 2.57pm.

Fire crews had a stop message at 3.50pm.

There is traffic on the road in both directions.

More to follow.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth
  2. 2 Builder of 15 years puts down tools and opens smokehouse restaurant
  3. 3 Banksy work removed and put in museum due to local sensitivity
  1. 4 Man charged in connection with coastal village burglaries
  2. 5 5 TV shows and films shot in Norfolk getting released in 2022
  3. 6 Lifeboat station stalwart remembered in school ceremony
  4. 7 Events planned to empower and support Great Yarmouth girls
  5. 8 First Buses to change tickets to make travel simpler
  6. 9 Norfolk woman in running to be named best hair stylist in the country
  7. 10 Lovely jubbly! Only Fools and Horses tribute show heads to town
Norfolk Live News
Norfolk Broads News
East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

What now for the First and Last pub in Ormesby empty for ten years?

Renewed objections to demolition of pub empty for a decade

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Madness ride the rollercoaster at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach for thier "ouse of Fun" music vodeo.

Nostalgia | Gallery

House of Fun! When Madness video was shot at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The North Drive property.

Five Great Yarmouth properties with stunning sea views

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Broads End for sale Norfolk Broads houses

See inside £1.1m Broads' home with own cottage and pool

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon