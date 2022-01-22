East Norfolk road closed with firefighters at the scene
Published: 4:11 PM January 22, 2022
Updated: 4:23 PM January 22, 2022
Fire crews are still on the scene of a crash in Potter Heigham more than an hour after the original incident.
Bridge Road in Potter Heigham is currently blocked in both directions.
Fire crews from Martham and Stalham were called at 2.57pm.
Fire crews had a stop message at 3.50pm.
There is traffic on the road in both directions.
More to follow.
