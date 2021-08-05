Transport group to hold annual meeting in Great Yarmouth

Published: 10:40 AM August 5, 2021

A community transport and travel group will be holding its annual meeting next week in Great Yarmouth.

East Norfolk Transport Users Association (ENTUA), which deals with liaising with local transport companies, will meet in public on Wednesday, August 11 at Christchurch at 2.15pm.

This year's meeting will focus on rail links in the area, as well as discussing bus routes around Great Yarmouth once the new bridge has been built.

ENTUA began almost 40 years ago, then operating under the name of the East Norfolk Travellers Association.

Steve Hewitt, a volunteer with ENTUA, said: "Basically, we're a go between for the user and the transport provider."

You may also want to watch:

The association publishes a quarterly newsletter regarding local transport issues, changes and information.

Mr Hewitt added: "Everyone is welcome, whether you are a member or not."

For more details, visit their website www.entua.org.uk