Road to close for 12 weeks due to work on 'worn-out' pavements

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:42 PM August 1, 2022
Eastern Avenue in Caister will close for 12 weeks.

A road in a village near Great Yarmouth will close for 12 weeks as repair work on its "worn-out" pavements begins.

Eastern Avenue in Caister will close from Monday, August 8, as work costing £128,700 takes place on damaged paths on Eastern Avenue, Eastern Close, Great Close, Northern Close, Midland Close, Haylett Close, Chapman Avenue and Russel Avenue.

Bus services will also be impacted by the closure, with two bus stops on Eastern Avenue adjacent to Haylett Close and the library as well as the one on Braddock Road not being served by the Ambassador 271 Travel Service.

Passengers are instead being urged to use the stops at Ormesby Road opposite Braddock Road.

Access to properties from either end of the closure will be maintained, however there could be restrictions to access to some properties as work takes place in front of driveways.

