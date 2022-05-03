Emergency roadworks set up on main seafront road after sewer collapse

A collapsed sewer pipe has resulted in the closure of the junction between Euston Road, St Nicholas Road and Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A collapsed sewer has led to emergency roadworks being carried out at a junction leading to Great Yarmouth's seafront.

The emergency roadworks were put in place on Friday with the junction between St Nicholas Road and Euston Road closed to both lanes of traffic.

The junction's closure also affects both sides of Nelson Road North.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently fixing a collapsed sewer in Great Yarmouth, at the junction of Nelson Road North, Euston Road and St Nicholas Road.

"This is a complicated repair and our teams are working hard to fix it as quickly as possible, but we expect the road to remain closed for several weeks, with a full diversion in place.

"We will be tankering in the area to make sure drains keep flowing freely, and to prevent any blockages or flooding.

“We understand the inconvenience this work will cause people in the area, and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience while we carry out this emergency work.”

Norfolk County Council said the closure is expected to be in place until May 20.

