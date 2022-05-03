News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Emergency roadworks set up on main seafront road after sewer collapse

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 5:47 PM May 3, 2022
Updated: 5:53 PM May 3, 2022
Sign in road

A collapsed sewer pipe has resulted in the closure of the junction between Euston Road, St Nicholas Road and Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A collapsed sewer has led to emergency roadworks being carried out at a junction leading to Great Yarmouth's seafront.

The emergency roadworks were put in place on Friday with the junction between St Nicholas Road and Euston Road closed to both lanes of traffic.

The junction's closure also affects both sides of Nelson Road North.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently fixing a collapsed sewer in Great Yarmouth, at the junction of Nelson Road North, Euston Road and St Nicholas Road.

"This is a complicated repair and our teams are working hard to fix it as quickly as possible, but we expect the road to remain closed for several weeks, with a full diversion in place.

"We will be tankering in the area to make sure drains keep flowing freely, and to prevent any blockages or flooding.

“We understand the inconvenience this work will cause people in the area, and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience while we carry out this emergency work.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Disqualified driver stopped in Yarmouth pretends to forget identity
  2. 2 Tributes paid to 'amazing' Betty who spent more than 40 years fundraising
  3. 3 Delays to psychiatric reports sees Gorleston murder trial adjourned
  1. 4 How Great Yarmouth's market has been at heart of town life
  2. 5 The Great Yarmouth projects getting leg up from Town Deal funding
  3. 6 New £26m seafront leisure centre on track for July opening
  4. 7 Pair of jet skiers harass 200 seals off Norfolk coast
  5. 8 'Exciting times' for James Paget as plans for new build move forward
  6. 9 Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week
  7. 10 'It's what I've always wanted' - New owners at Hemsby fish and chip shop

Norfolk County Council said the closure is expected to be in place until May 20.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

Roadworks

The closure on Great Yarmouth's Euston Road, St Nicholas Road and Nelson Road North is expected to be in place until May 20. - Credit: Anthony Carroll


Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Pino the Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua cross is up for adoption with East Coast Pet Rescue.

Dog taken to vets to be put to sleep is looking for new home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police supervising an alleyway.

Man arrested following rape of 17-year-old girl in Great Yarmouth

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by Houses of Parliament Restoration and Renewal of workmen carrying out

9 of the highest paid jobs in Great Yarmouth right now

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A look inside the new Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront. Danny Branson, senior site manager.

Take a look inside Great Yarmouth's new £26m Marina Centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon