Flood risk maintenance work closes Gorleston High Street

A major road in Gorleston is to remain closed until at least October for works to help reduce flooding risks.

The High Street closed to both lanes of traffic from Addison Avenue to Trafalgar Road East on Monday, September 12 for essential maintenance work carried out by Anglian Water.

In anticipation of the closure and the expected delays in traffic it would bring, First Eastern Counties announced a reduction in their service times for at least two months.

Gorleston High Street closed from Addison Avenue to Trafalgar Road East on Monday, September 12. - Credit: Google

A spokesperson from Anglian Water explained a sewer pipe is to be diverted on the High Street to Beccles Road and Burgh Road area, where a new pumping station, overflow sewer and storage tank are being constructed opposite the White Horse roundabout.

The spokesperson said: “We are helping to further reduce the chances of flooding by removing a large flow of foul water from that area and sending it to another.

"The intention is to finish work in October but we’ll be able to give a more definite date as work progresses."

The spokesperson also said there are plans to make the diversion overnight and residents in the immediate area will be notified in due course.