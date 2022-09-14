News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Flood risk maintenance work closes Gorleston High Street

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 5:01 PM September 14, 2022
Fire crew pump water away from the The Dock Tavern in Gorleston

FLASHBACK: Flooding in Gorleston in June 2021. - Credit: Jason Silom

A major road in Gorleston is to remain closed until at least October for works to help reduce flooding risks.

The High Street closed to both lanes of traffic from Addison Avenue to Trafalgar Road East on Monday, September 12 for essential maintenance work carried out by Anglian Water.

In anticipation of the closure and the expected delays in traffic it would bring, First Eastern Counties announced a reduction in their service times for at least two months.

Aerial map of Gorleston High Street

Gorleston High Street closed from Addison Avenue to Trafalgar Road East on Monday, September 12. - Credit: Google

A spokesperson from Anglian Water explained a sewer pipe is to be diverted on the High Street to Beccles Road and Burgh Road area, where a new pumping station, overflow sewer and storage tank are being constructed opposite the White Horse roundabout.

The spokesperson said: “We are helping to further reduce the chances of flooding by removing a large flow of foul water from that area and sending it to another.

"The intention is to finish work in October but we’ll be able to give a more definite date as work progresses."

The spokesperson also said there are plans to make the diversion overnight and residents in the immediate area will be notified in due course.

Gorleston News

Don't Miss

One lane of Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth has been closed after the road surface was damaged

Norfolk Live News

Traffic chaos after Great Yarmouth bridge forced to close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
HRH The Prince of Wales visiting Norfolks first community pub,the White Horse at Upton near Acle.P

The day a future king popped in to a Norfolk village's pub

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Belle Aire Holiday Park  is hosting a ska and reggae weekend

Holiday park to host ska and reggae weekend

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Emergency repair work has begun at Haven Bridge after the road surface became damaged and one lane was forced to close

Norfolk Live News

Emergency work begins to repair bridge's damaged road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon