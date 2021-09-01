One person taken to hospital after four-car crash in Great Yarmouth

Published: 5:06 PM September 1, 2021

Two of the cars involved in the collision - Credit: Max Bennington

One person has been taken to hospital after a four-car crash on Pasteur Road in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called to the scene at 2.10pm, near the junction between Southtown Road and Mill Road.

Several fire crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston made vehicles safe and assisted ambulance with casualties.

No serious injuries have been reported but one person was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and care.

Police, ambulance, and fire crews are at the scene.

The road is currently closed, and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.