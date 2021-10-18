Gorleston high street closed this week for emergency gas works
Published: 9:18 AM October 18, 2021 Updated: 9:22 AM October 18, 2021
A town’s high street will be closed for five days while emergency gas repairs take place.
Gorleston High Street will be closed in both directions between Monday, October 18, and Friday, October 22.
This is closure is to allow emergency gas repairs to be carried out by Cadent at the junction of Trafalgar Road East.
First Bus services, which include 1, 1A, 5, 6, 8, X1, 983, will be diverted in both directions via Church Lane and Church Road.
Bus passengers will need to go to either Church Lane or Church Road for your nearest stop.
The travel company said: “Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience to your journey during this time”.
