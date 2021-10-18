News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Gorleston high street closed this week for emergency gas works

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:18 AM October 18, 2021    Updated: 9:22 AM October 18, 2021
Gorleston High Street will be closed, in both directions, between Monday October 18 and Friday October 22. 

Gorleston High Street will be closed, in both directions, between Monday October 18 and Friday October 22. - Credit: Google Maps

A town’s high street will be closed for five days while emergency gas repairs take place. 

Gorleston High Street will be closed in both directions between Monday, October 18, and Friday, October 22. 

This is closure is to allow emergency gas repairs to be carried out by Cadent at the junction of Trafalgar Road East.  

First Bus services, which include 1, 1A, 5, 6, 8, X1, 983, will be diverted in both directions via Church Lane and Church Road.   

Bus passengers will need to go to either Church Lane or Church Road for your nearest stop.  

The travel company said: “Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience to your journey during this time”. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Thrilling Fire on the Water show to light up Yarmouth
  2. 2 Spectacular show to light up Great Yarmouth's Venetian Waterways
  3. 3 One person left with serious injuries after Yarmouth crash
  1. 4 Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk
  2. 5 Burglars make off with bird equipment after Great Yarmouth break in
  3. 6 Meet the Yarmouth firm on tonight's Grand Designs
  4. 7 Police appeal after motorcyclist sustains serious injuries in crash
  5. 8 Dog prices stay high after lockdown boom, buyers say
  6. 9 Hope steps seen in Danny Boyle's Yesterday will get much-needed repairs
  7. 10 Teens aged 15 and 16 arrested after man stabbed in park robbery
Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Eight vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Eileen Burchett

'How can they do this to mum' - Anger as 87-year-old dumped at care home

Anthony Carroll

person
The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has urged people not to come into A&E unless it is an emergency. 

Woman suffers fatal heart attack in ambulance outside Paget

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Students at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy collecting their GCSE results 2018. Principle Barry Smith

Strict ex-head of Charter Academy causes stir at new school

Anthony Carroll

person