Man in 70s hit by bus in Gorleston

A man was taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Gorleston.

The collision happened in High Road on Saturday, February 26, at 2pm.

The man, in his 70s, sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

Witnesses and those with information are asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 and speak to PC 2330 Delf, quoting crime reference number 249 of Saturday, February 26.