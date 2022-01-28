News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Road in Gorleston to remain closed for six months due to cracked sewer pipe

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:30 AM January 28, 2022
Anglian Water sewer pipe repairs to take six months

Baker Street will remain closed for six months due to a cracked sewer pipe - Credit: Google

A road in Gorleston will be closed for another six months while work continues to repair a cracked sewer pipe.

Baker Street has been closed since September 8, 2021, while investigations were carried out by Anglian Water.

The work is now expected to not be completed until the middle of June due to the close proximity of cabling and pipework complicating the repairs.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We have been carrying out investigations on a sewer pipe in Baker Street which has meant the road has been closed for a while.

"Following these lengthy investigations, we have discovered that repairs are needed on the sewer pipe and we also need to reline it to keep it working for many years to come.

“Due to the nature of this work which began this week and we expect to be finished and fully reinstated with the road reopened in the middle of June.

"We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”

Norfolk Live News
Gorleston News

