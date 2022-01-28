Road in Gorleston to remain closed for six months due to cracked sewer pipe

Baker Street will remain closed for six months due to a cracked sewer pipe - Credit: Google

A road in Gorleston will be closed for another six months while work continues to repair a cracked sewer pipe.

Baker Street has been closed since September 8, 2021, while investigations were carried out by Anglian Water.

The work is now expected to not be completed until the middle of June due to the close proximity of cabling and pipework complicating the repairs.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We have been carrying out investigations on a sewer pipe in Baker Street which has meant the road has been closed for a while.

"Following these lengthy investigations, we have discovered that repairs are needed on the sewer pipe and we also need to reline it to keep it working for many years to come.

“Due to the nature of this work which began this week and we expect to be finished and fully reinstated with the road reopened in the middle of June.

"We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.



