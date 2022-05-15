Roadworks will see a Gorleston road closed for three months

A road near the A143 in Gorleston will be closed for three months from Monday, May 16. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Continuing flood relief work will see a Gorleston road shut for three months.

As part of the £4m flood relief work, a section of Burgh Road - close to A143 Beccles Road - will be closed from the White Horse roundabout and Humberstone Road from Monday, May 16 until Wednesday, August 17.

First Bus announced their number 5 service - to Bradwell and Burgh Castle - will operate from Market Gates to the roundabout before taking the first exit on to Beccles Road.

From there, the route will continue before turning right into Mallard Way and Wren Drive. From there, buses will turn left at the mini roundabout and continue its usual route.

Return towards Market Gates will follow this diversion in reverse.

A spokesman from First Bus said: "Unfortunately the stops at Townlands, Claydon Grove and Gainsborough Avenue will not be served during this closure.

"We apologise to all customers affected by this diversion."

