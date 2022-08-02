Moped rider who thought parents' insurance would cover him stopped on A47

Police seized an uninsured moped on the A47 in Gorleston - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A learner moped rider who didn't think he needed insurance because his parents were driving behind him had his vehicle seized by police on the A47.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team pulled over the rider in Gorleston on Monday due to the manner of his driving.

But officers later discovered that the vehicle's MOT had expired and the rider was not insured.

The male said that he didn't think he needed insurance as his parents - who were insured - were following in the car behind him.

The moped was then seized.

