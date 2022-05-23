Which Great Yarmouth roads are holding Jubilee parties

Parties, picnics and big lunches are being held across the region on Sunday - Credit: Matthew Usher

Road closures have been announced for Great Yarmouth and Gorleston and their surrounding villages for street parties and other events to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Here is a list of the closures announced so far by Norfolk County Council.

Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4

Gorleston: North Road from its junction with Bells Road heading east until junction with Drudge Road, 11.59pm on the Thursday to 6am on the Saturday.

Thursday, June 2

Gorleston: Magdalen Square from its junction with Fastolff Avenue heading west to junction of Hertford Way, 10am to 7pm.

Friday, June 3

Cobholm, Great Yarmouth: Luke's Terrace from its junction with Mill Road, 9am to 6pm.

Thousands of people will be celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: PA

Saturday, June 4

Great Yarmouth: Micawber Road from a point of 35m north of its junction with Peggotty Road heading north for 130m, 9am to 10pm.

Gorleston: Buxton Avenue from its junction with Arnott Avenue heading north, 1pm to 10pm.

Blofield: Pound Lane from junctions of Danesbower Road and Shillito Road, 11am-5pm.

Brundall: The whole of Longmeadow from the junction with The Street 2.30pm to 6pm.

Sunday, June 5

Great Yarmouth: Church Plain from its junction with Priory Plain leading north for entire length, 9am to 6pm.

Great Yarmouth: Crown Road after the junction with Saxon Road to before junction with Alexandra Road, 11am to 3pm.

Catfield: The Street from the junction of Limes Road heading to the beginning of St Catherine's Avenue, 9am to 5pm.

Ormesby St Margaret: Wapping from its junction with North Road heading east for 125m and from Wapping's junction with Crossways heading south 130m, 2pm to 9pm.

Winterton: Winmer Avenue from its junction with The Craft heading north for 260m, 6am to 6pm.

You can view all the street closure applications at www.norfolk.gov.uk/roads-and-transport/roads/traffic-orders-notices-and-restrictions/temporary-traffic-orders

Are you organising an Platinum Jubilee event? Email anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk

The same email can be used to send in your pictures of jubilee celebrations.

Special souvenir magazine

As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service.

Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come. This special souvenir is available for £9.99 online and in-store.

Order online by clicking this link www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee.

Find shops stocking the magazine near you by heading over to seymour.co.uk/storefinder/. Select 'Our Queens Platinum Reign' from the drop-down menu along with your postcode and radius.