Which Great Yarmouth roads are holding Jubilee parties
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Road closures have been announced for Great Yarmouth and Gorleston and their surrounding villages for street parties and other events to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Here is a list of the closures announced so far by Norfolk County Council.
Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4
Gorleston: North Road from its junction with Bells Road heading east until junction with Drudge Road, 11.59pm on the Thursday to 6am on the Saturday.
Thursday, June 2
Gorleston: Magdalen Square from its junction with Fastolff Avenue heading west to junction of Hertford Way, 10am to 7pm.
Friday, June 3
Cobholm, Great Yarmouth: Luke's Terrace from its junction with Mill Road, 9am to 6pm.
Most Read
- 1 Palmers: What is the plan, and when will it be finished?
- 2 Norfolk police officer goes on the run to win £100,000 on Hunted
- 3 Fly-tipping mattresses costs mother and son over £1,000
- 4 Four fire crews tackle flat blaze in Great Yarmouth
- 5 New York, Paris, Peckham, Great Yarmouth - Only Fools stars coming to town
- 6 New Norfolk café is selling out of its custard tarts and Nutella-filled croissants
- 7 'The best yet' - Yarmouth's celebration of wheels gearing up for return
- 8 Roadworks to be aware of in and around Great Yarmouth this week
- 9 Inquest held into death of Gorleston man aged 32
- 10 Former nurse died while on holiday on Norfolk coast
Saturday, June 4
Great Yarmouth: Micawber Road from a point of 35m north of its junction with Peggotty Road heading north for 130m, 9am to 10pm.
Gorleston: Buxton Avenue from its junction with Arnott Avenue heading north, 1pm to 10pm.
Blofield: Pound Lane from junctions of Danesbower Road and Shillito Road, 11am-5pm.
Brundall: The whole of Longmeadow from the junction with The Street 2.30pm to 6pm.
Sunday, June 5
Great Yarmouth: Church Plain from its junction with Priory Plain leading north for entire length, 9am to 6pm.
Great Yarmouth: Crown Road after the junction with Saxon Road to before junction with Alexandra Road, 11am to 3pm.
Catfield: The Street from the junction of Limes Road heading to the beginning of St Catherine's Avenue, 9am to 5pm.
Ormesby St Margaret: Wapping from its junction with North Road heading east for 125m and from Wapping's junction with Crossways heading south 130m, 2pm to 9pm.
Winterton: Winmer Avenue from its junction with The Craft heading north for 260m, 6am to 6pm.
You can view all the street closure applications at www.norfolk.gov.uk/roads-and-transport/roads/traffic-orders-notices-and-restrictions/temporary-traffic-orders
Are you organising an Platinum Jubilee event? Email anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk
The same email can be used to send in your pictures of jubilee celebrations.
Special souvenir magazine
As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service.
Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come. This special souvenir is available for £9.99 online and in-store.
Order online by clicking this link www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee.
Find shops stocking the magazine near you by heading over to seymour.co.uk/storefinder/. Select 'Our Queens Platinum Reign' from the drop-down menu along with your postcode and radius.