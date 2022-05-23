News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Which Great Yarmouth roads are holding Jubilee parties

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:12 PM May 23, 2022
Road closures have been announced for Great Yarmouth and Gorleston and their surrounding villages for street parties and other events to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 

Here is a list of the closures announced so far by Norfolk County Council.

Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4

Gorleston: North Road from its junction with Bells Road heading east until junction with Drudge Road, 11.59pm on the Thursday to 6am on the Saturday.

Thursday, June 2

Gorleston: Magdalen Square from its junction with Fastolff Avenue heading west to junction of Hertford Way, 10am to 7pm.

Friday, June 3

Cobholm, Great Yarmouth: Luke's Terrace from its junction with Mill Road, 9am to 6pm.

Saturday, June 4

Great Yarmouth: Micawber Road from a point of 35m north of its junction with Peggotty Road heading north for 130m, 9am to 10pm.

Gorleston: Buxton Avenue from its junction with Arnott Avenue heading north, 1pm to 10pm.

Blofield: Pound Lane from junctions of Danesbower Road and Shillito Road, 11am-5pm.

Brundall: The whole of Longmeadow from the junction with The Street 2.30pm to 6pm.

Sunday, June 5

Great Yarmouth: Church Plain from its junction with Priory Plain leading north for entire length, 9am to 6pm.

Great Yarmouth: Crown Road after the junction with Saxon Road to before junction with Alexandra Road, 11am to 3pm.

Catfield: The Street from the junction of Limes Road heading to the beginning of St Catherine's Avenue, 9am to 5pm.

Ormesby St Margaret: Wapping from its junction with North Road heading east for 125m and from Wapping's junction with Crossways heading south 130m, 2pm to 9pm.

Winterton: Winmer Avenue from its junction with The Craft heading north for 260m, 6am to 6pm.

You can view all the street closure applications at www.norfolk.gov.uk/roads-and-transport/roads/traffic-orders-notices-and-restrictions/temporary-traffic-orders

Are you organising an Platinum Jubilee event? Email anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk

The same email can be used to send in your pictures of jubilee celebrations.

Special souvenir magazine

As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service.

Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come. This special souvenir is available for £9.99 online and in-store. 

Order online by clicking this link www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee

Find shops stocking the magazine near you by heading over to seymour.co.uk/storefinder/. Select 'Our Queens Platinum Reign' from the drop-down menu along with your postcode and radius.

