Major bridge maintenance work to prevent boats from passing

Major maintenance work is to be carried out on a Great Yarmouth bridge leading to boats unable to travel under its central span for nearly four months.

The work at Breydon Bridge is due to run from Monday, April 4 to Friday, July 29.

It will involve the replacement of the hydraulic lifting system of the crossing's central span.

The Broads Authority says during the work the central span of the bridge will be closed and unable to open to vessels with a greater air-draft of 13 feet.

Its side spans will remain open to navigation.

John Graham Construction Ltd will be undertaking the work, which will see all equipment lit and signage in place to warn of the restrictions.

The work will involve the use of underslung scaffolding to replace the lifting system.

It had been scheduled to start this month.

Breydon Bridge was built in 1985, replacing the former railway Breydon Viaduct which was closed in 1953 and demolished by 1963.