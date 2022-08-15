Your chance to quiz bus and train bosses at town meeting

An open top bus on Great Yarmouth seafront. People can air their views on transport provision at a meeting next week - Credit: First Eastern Counties

A transport users group aiming to improve and keep bus and train provision across the Great Yarmouth area is inviting people to air their views on services.

The East Norfolk Transport Users Association (ENTUA) is holding a public meeting on Wednesday, August 24 at Christchurch on Deneside, Great Yarmouth, at 2.15pm.

Representatives from all the local bus and rail companies will be present.

They will give short presentations of their current services and plans each company have before accepting questions and comments from those attending the open public meeting.

The annual general meeting of ENTUA for members only will be held prior to the the open public meeting at 1.30pm.

ENTUA was originally named East Norfolk Travellers Association.

It has fought for public transport improvements in the region since 1977.

For information on ENTUA, including how to join and its transport improvement campaigns, visit www.entua.org.uk