Norfolk transport users group 'glad' of more funding for buses

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 4:34 PM March 2, 2022
The bus depot on Caister Road, Great Yarmouth. A driver is in hospital with coronavirus First Bus ha

Department for Transport have announced £150m will be allocated to bus and tram operators across England. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2006

A Great Yarmouth-based transport users group said it is glad that extra funding has been given to local transport services.

More than £150m will be made available to bus operators in England to keep services running despite the reduction in passengers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fears were raised by groups including the East Anglian Transport Users Association (ENTUA) that bus routes would be axed after existing emergency funding ends this month.

Stephen Hewitt from ENTUA said: "We're very glad the government has continued funding these essential services.

"It will give operators more ability to plan services for the summer and possibly into the winter."

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for Highways, Infrastructure and Transport, said: “We are looking forward to seeing the detail on what Norfolk’s share of the funding will be and are hopeful that this will provide some welcome additional support for operators who have faced significant challenges throughout the pandemic."

ENTUA have said they hope Great Yarmouth bus operators will use some of the additional funding to provide the public with more paper timetables providing details of existing services.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon