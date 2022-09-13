Bus improvement wish list drawn up by transport lobby group

A passenger lobby group for the Great Yarmouth area has drawn up a bus service improvement wish list for the borough.

The East Norfolk Transport Users Association (ENTUA) has created its list to boost bus services after Norfolk County Council announced how it will spend £50m to improve regional services.

The county council has pledged cheaper tickets, more frequent services and new bus lanes as part of the £50m Bus Back Better funding from the government.

A Clipper bus on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile - Credit: First Eastern Counties

The ENTUA wish list includes several main priorities:

A service from Great Yarmouth linking Filby, Fleggburgh and Acle direct to Norwich.

An all year-round service established to link Great Yarmouth rail station to the town centre.

A service that links Bradwell to the James Paget University Hospital, that could also operate via Burgh Castle.

An increase of services offered in the evenings, Sundays and bank holidays around the Great Yarmouth area.

East Norfolk Transport Users Association's chair, Tony Grice, committee member Trevor Garrod and secretary Steve Hewitt. - Credit: James Weeds

ENTUA also set out other priorities that involve looking at bus shelters.

It says the current bus shelters at the James Paget University Hospital are totally inadequate and there also needs to be improvements to the real time information provided there.

Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital has 100 empty beds and is stressing they are very much open to patients Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Shelters should be provided at bus stops around the area.

All bus stops in the area be provided with up to date timetable information for all services that operate from the stop, regardless of the operators serving that stop.

ENTUA also says the council can help boost bus passenger numbers in several other ways.

It has asked the county council to produce a map showing bus services available in and around the county.

The council should encourage operators to go back to printing paper timetables and from the £50m fund aid those companies who may find the cost prohibitive.

Promotion wherever possible to show the convenience of bus usage over cars, this also being applicable for county council park and ride sites with cheaper fares for using these sites at off peak times.

The £50m county council funding pot includes a new bus lane in Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth, while the interchange near Market Gates would be redesigned.

There will be a cut to fares, with a 20pc discount for under 25s, while flat fares schemes will be piloted, starting in Great Yarmouth.

The county council will also look at boosting routes and a bus stop review.