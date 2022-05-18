Call for Great Yarmouth bus improvements by transport group

The East Norfolk Transport Users Association has called for more services and improved bus shelters. - Credit: Archant © 2011

"We need more bus routes and improved shelters."

That is the view of a Great Yarmouth-based transport user group.

This comes after April's announcement that Norfolk was to be awarded almost £50m to make the county's buses better.

East Norfolk Transport Users Association (ENTUA) has put forward its opinion on how some of that money could be used to improve services around Great Yarmouth.

The group would like to see investment to enhance existing services - such as the growth of pre-booked buses to cater to people in rural areas - as well as new routes, including a link between Great Yarmouth with Filby, Fleggburgh, Acle and Norwich.

The transport user group has also called for improvements to existing bus shelters so they can provide real time information on bus arrivals and departures.

ENTUA would also like Norfolk County Council to produce a map showing bus services available around the county both online and in print.

An ENTUA spokesperson said: "We are aware that timetables change quite regularly but a basic printed map should be the least that can offered."