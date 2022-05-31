A new bus route is coming to Great Yarmouth this summer

The new Our Bus 100 route will serve Vauxhall Holiday Park, the train station, Market Gates and the seafront this summer. - Credit: Our Hire

There will be a new summer bus route linking a Great Yarmouth holiday camp to the town this summer.

The new Our Bus 100 service will operate from Vauxhall Holiday Park to the seafront seven days a week from Monday, July 25.

The route will also have stops at Market Gates and the town's train station to coincide with rail times.

A spokesperson from Acle-based Our Bus said: "We are looking forward to starting this service and maybe this will lead to other permanent services in Great Yarmouth."

This comes after First Great Yarmouth announced they would not be bringing back their service which covered the route last summer. Instead, the company said it will be adding more buses to its fleets heading to Caister and along the seafront.

The Our Bus 100 service will be in operation until Sunday, September 4 and national concession passes will be valid from 9.30am.

The timetable for the new Our Bus route 100. - Credit: Our Hire

For more information, visit their website: www.ourhire.co.uk/our-bus