News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

Transport bosses confirm buses will run to village fete

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 5:23 PM July 28, 2022
The bus depot on Caister Road, Great Yarmouth. A driver is in hospital with coronavirus First Bus ha

Buses will be running to Ormesby St Margaret - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2006

Buses will be running through a village on the day it holds its summer fete, transport bosses have confirmed.

On Wednesday it was reported First Bus would not be running Clipper buses to Ormesby St Margaret this Saturday due to the fete leading to a road closure by the village green in Cromer Road.

However on Thursday morning First Bus said buses will still run to the village on Saturday and halt at a temporary bus stop at Memorial Green, with buses turning around at the Esso garage as they do during diversions.

The announcement followed a discussion between First Bus and Norfolk County Council.

The fete runs from 11am to 10pm with donkey rides, stalls, games, music, entertainment and a bar.

Wednesday's news of no buses had caused consternation in the village and would have meant the nearest bus stop was at the village of Scratby.

Buses diverted from Ormesby Norfolk due to fete

Posters had gone up saying there would be no buses - Credit: supplied

One person had said they felt as if they village would be cut off from the rest of the borough of Great Yarmouth.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Police at the scene of the incident in Princes Road, Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live News

Three people arrested after man stabbed in Great Yarmouth

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Winterton Beach

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Woman dies in sea off Winterton

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Humber Coastguard helicopter is currently searching off the Yarmouth coast following fears that a person may be missing

Norfolk Live News

Coastguard helicopter and lifeboats launch search off Yarmouth coast

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Gorleston Clifftop Festival 2013. Picture: James Bass

Gorleston gears up for 'lively' weekend with return of clifftop festival

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon