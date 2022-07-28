Transport bosses confirm buses will run to village fete

Buses will be running through a village on the day it holds its summer fete, transport bosses have confirmed.

On Wednesday it was reported First Bus would not be running Clipper buses to Ormesby St Margaret this Saturday due to the fete leading to a road closure by the village green in Cromer Road.

However on Thursday morning First Bus said buses will still run to the village on Saturday and halt at a temporary bus stop at Memorial Green, with buses turning around at the Esso garage as they do during diversions.

The announcement followed a discussion between First Bus and Norfolk County Council.

The fete runs from 11am to 10pm with donkey rides, stalls, games, music, entertainment and a bar.

Wednesday's news of no buses had caused consternation in the village and would have meant the nearest bus stop was at the village of Scratby.

Posters had gone up saying there would be no buses - Credit: supplied

One person had said they felt as if they village would be cut off from the rest of the borough of Great Yarmouth.