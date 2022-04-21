Can your child design a bus fit for the Queen?

Creative kids in Great Yarmouth between five and 11 are being asked to help design a special bus for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.

The two winners of a Lions club and bus company competition will see their delightful designs on the back of buses in Great Yarmouth and will also receive a £50 Amazon voucher each.

Sonya Smith, youth officer for Great Yarmouth Lions Club, said: "It was great seeing last year’s wining poster on the back of the buses.

"We are pleased to continue after the success of last year’s event."

Russ Smith, operations manager for First Great Yarmouth said: "It’s important that we are part of the community, so we are pleased to be offering young people the chance to show off their creativity again.

"I judged the event last year and the standards were very high. I look forward to doing the same this year."

Entries can be submitted to lionsbusposter@cdsign.co.uk or First Bus Depot, Caister Rd, Great Yarmouth NR30 4DF. The closing date is May 14 and winners will be announced on June 24.

Remember to include your name, age and contact details. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Lions Club




