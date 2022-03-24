News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Roads shut after large blaze and crash in Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:23 AM March 24, 2022
Updated: 7:36 AM March 24, 2022
Southtown Road, Beccles Road and Harfreys Roundabout leading on to William Adams Way remain closed.

Drivers have been asked to avoid a series of roads in Great Yarmouth following a crash and a large fire in the seaside town.

Southtown Road, Beccles Road, Haven Bridge and Harfreys Roundabout leading on to William Adams Way are closed following the two separate incidents.

A large fire ripped through the roof of a former pub on Bridge Road in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday (March 23) evening.

The blaze took hold at the vacant Haven Bridge pub, opposite the Matalan store along Bridge Road, from around 8pm, with smoke and flames pouring from its roof.

In a separate incident, Norfolk police and Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team attended the scene of a crash in Gorleston just before 6am on Thursday (March 24) morning.

Norfolk Police could not confirm how many vehicles were involved or if there were any serious injuries.

