Motorcyclist taken to hospital after town centre crash
Published: 1:50 PM July 1, 2021
One person was taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Thursday.
It happened in Euston Road, Great Yarmouth, at around 11am.
Norfolk Police and the East of England Ambulance service were called to the scene.
The road was partially blocked by the motorcycle and Nissan Micra involved.
A spokesperson for the ambulance service said one unit was sent to the scene and took one person to the James Paget University Hospital for further care.
Police said the road should now be clear, as of 1pm.
