You could soon cycle from Outer Harbour to Caister
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011
A bid to get more people on their bikes across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston and make the towns easier to walk around has taken a step forward.
On Monday night the Great Yarmouth Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan was approved by borough councillors.
It aims to create seven safe cycling routes to connect key points across both towns and walking routes for the two town centres and their seafronts.
The longest of the seven cycling routes is 10.5km from the Outer Harbour to Caister.
The other routes include from Yarmouth town centre to Bure Park, routes to Beacon Business Park and from Gorleston to Bradwell.
The plan's walking routes cover both town centres and connecting coastal villages together such as Bradwell to Belton.
It has been drawn up as a collaboration between the borough council and Norfolk County Council to help draw government funding.
On Monday night the borough council's economic development committee agreed to validate the plan before its submission to the Department of Transport.
Most Read
- 1 Demolition of seafront home set for green light
- 2 Bid for 30 affordable homes set for approval
- 3 Details of multi-million pound plans to improve Great Yarmouth revealed
- 4 'It's sad to see' - dramatic beach erosion at Winterton and Hemsby
- 5 Village house fire victim named
- 6 More damage expected on coastline at Hemsby and Winterton
- 7 Fears Roman fort parking charges could lead to 'mayhem'
- 8 Flood warnings and alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney
- 9 Five places to get a fry-up in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston
- 10 Villages finally get vicar again after two 'lamentable' years
Similar bids are being made for King's Lynn, Greater Norwich and Dereham.