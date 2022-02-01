You could soon cycle from Outer Harbour to Caister

Seven safe cycling routes for the borough have been drawn up - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

A bid to get more people on their bikes across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston and make the towns easier to walk around has taken a step forward.

On Monday night the Great Yarmouth Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan was approved by borough councillors.

It aims to create seven safe cycling routes to connect key points across both towns and walking routes for the two town centres and their seafronts.

The longest of the seven cycling routes is 10.5km from the Outer Harbour to Caister.

The proposed cycling routes - Credit: GYBC/NCC

The other routes include from Yarmouth town centre to Bure Park, routes to Beacon Business Park and from Gorleston to Bradwell.

The plan's walking routes cover both town centres and connecting coastal villages together such as Bradwell to Belton.

It has been drawn up as a collaboration between the borough council and Norfolk County Council to help draw government funding.

On Monday night the borough council's economic development committee agreed to validate the plan before its submission to the Department of Transport.

Similar bids are being made for King's Lynn, Greater Norwich and Dereham.