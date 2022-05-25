Roads in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston reopened following repairs

Baker Street is now reopen to both directions of traffic. - Credit: James Weeds

Two roads in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston have reopened following lengthy repairs.

Eight months after being closed for essential repairs, Gorleston's Baker Street has reopened to traffic in both directions.

The road was closed on September 8, 2021 following investigations by Anglian Water.

Baker Street in Gorleston has reopened after being closed since September for repairs. - Credit: James Weeds

Underground cabling and pipework complicated repairs to a cracked sewer pipe, but Baker Street reopened on Thursday.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “This has been a complex repair which has required specialist equipment and a road closure in place.

"The repair has now been completed and we are now finishing the final repairs to the road surface, this work will be completed by the end of this week."

An overhead view showing the scale of the works after a sewer collapsed in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Ashley Watson

St Nicholas Road in Great Yarmouth was closed for emergency repairs of a collapsed sewer pipe.

The road was closed in all directions from Friday, April 29 and reopened on Tuesday.

The Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Following extended hours working the team have repaired the pipe and the road is now open to all traffic.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we carried out these emergency repairs.”

