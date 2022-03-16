What are petrol and diesel prices at Great Yarmouth filling stations?
Fuel prices are continuing to rise across the borough, especially the cost of diesel.
On Wednesday at around 9am, we visited 10 petrol stations around the town and surrounding areas to see what prices are.
Over the past seven days, the cost of both unleaded and diesel has risen in most of the stations we visited.
However, the cost of unleaded has decreased in two stations and the price of diesel had gone down in one.
From the stations we visited, the average price of unleaded was 162.46 and the average of diesel was 177.16.
From the most expensive to the cheapest, here is the cost of unleaded petrol and diesel at 10 forecourts in the area.
Caister Road, BP
Unleaded - 169.9
Diesel - 185.9
Southtown Road, Esso
Unleaded - 164.9
Diesel - 178.9
Tesco
Unleaded - 163.9
Diesel - 175.9
St Nicholas Road, Shell
Unleaded - 161.9
Diesel - 171.9
White Horse, Esso
Unleaded - 161.9
Diesel - 179.9
Northgate Street, Jet
Unleaded - 161.9
Diesel - 177.9
ASDA
Unleaded - 160.7
Diesel - 172.9
South Quay, BP
Unleaded - 159.9
Diesel - 179.9
Southtown Road, BP
Unleaded - 159.9
Diesel - 179.9
Morrison’s Bradwell
Unleaded - 159.7
Diesel - 168.7