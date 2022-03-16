News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Traffic & Travel

What are petrol and diesel prices at Great Yarmouth filling stations?

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 11:07 AM March 16, 2022
Updated: 11:08 AM March 16, 2022
Petrol station

On Wednesday morning, Caister Road BP were selling unleaded 169.9 and diesel for 185.9. - Credit: James Weeds

Fuel prices are continuing to rise across the borough, especially the cost of diesel.

On Wednesday at around 9am, we visited 10 petrol stations around the town and surrounding areas to see what prices are.

Over the past seven days, the cost of both unleaded and diesel has risen in most of the stations we visited.

However, the cost of unleaded has decreased in two stations and the price of diesel had gone down in one.

Petrol station sign

Fuel prices at Shell on St Nicholas Road on Wednesday, March 16. - Credit: James Weeds

From the stations we visited, the average price of unleaded was 162.46 and the average of diesel was 177.16.

From the most expensive to the cheapest, here is the cost of unleaded petrol and diesel at 10 forecourts in the area.

Caister Road, BP

Unleaded - 169.9
Diesel - 185.9

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman found dead in seaside caravan
  2. 2 Opening date revealed for new The Range store
  3. 3 Takeaway owner says £1 burgers and hotdogs are secret to success
  1. 4 Much-loved Norwich pizza firm gets new seaside residency
  2. 5 Police hunt wanted man with links to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft
  3. 6 Trampoline park getting soft play area, party rooms and floor piano
  4. 7 New row of beach huts planned due to cliff erosion
  5. 8 Two 'sweet-natured' dogs that have never been walked look for new home
  6. 9 Village rejects bid to rehome 'monstrosity' Coastwatch tower
  7. 10 Shock as gym shuts suddenly amid charity trust collapse

Southtown Road, Esso

Unleaded - 164.9
Diesel - 178.9

Tesco

Unleaded - 163.9
Diesel - 175.9

Petrol station

On Wednesday morning, St Nicholas Road Shell was selling unleaded for 161.9 and diesel at 171.9. - Credit: James Weeds

St Nicholas Road, Shell

Unleaded - 161.9
Diesel - 171.9

Petrol station

Esso by the White Horse roundabout were selling unleaded at 161.9 and diesel for 179.9 on Wednesday morning. - Credit: James Weeds

White Horse, Esso

Unleaded - 161.9
Diesel - 179.9

Petrol station

Jet on Northgate Street were selling unleaded for 161.9 and diesel for 177.9 on Wednesday. - Credit: James Weeds

Northgate Street, Jet

Unleaded - 161.9
Diesel - 177.9

ASDA

Unleaded - 160.7
Diesel - 172.9

Petrol station

On Wednesday at around 9am, South Quay BP was selling unleaded for 159.9 and diesel for 179.9. - Credit: James Weeds

South Quay, BP

Unleaded - 159.9
Diesel - 179.9

Southtown Road, BP

Unleaded - 159.9
Diesel - 179.9

Petrol station

Morrisons in Bradwell was selling unleaded for 159.7, diesel for 168.7 and their E5 for 166.7 on Wednesday morning. - Credit: James Weeds

Morrison’s Bradwell

Unleaded - 159.7
Diesel - 168.7

Great Yarmouth News
Gorleston News

Don't Miss

One person has been arrested following the crash in Regent Road in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Live News

Man charged with manslaughter as woman in 90s dies after Yarmouth crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Jet on Northgate Street

Petrol prices across Great Yarmouth - which is the cheapest?

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Energy bills are set to increase in the spring - helping create a "cost of living catastrophe" accor

How to get hold of your £150 Government energy rebate

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Kane Platten was jailed at Norwich Crown Court after he admitted sexual activity with a child.

Jail for man who admitted he had sex with teen girl

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon