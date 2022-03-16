What are petrol and diesel prices at Great Yarmouth filling stations?

On Wednesday morning, Caister Road BP were selling unleaded 169.9 and diesel for 185.9. - Credit: James Weeds

Fuel prices are continuing to rise across the borough, especially the cost of diesel.

On Wednesday at around 9am, we visited 10 petrol stations around the town and surrounding areas to see what prices are.

Over the past seven days, the cost of both unleaded and diesel has risen in most of the stations we visited.

However, the cost of unleaded has decreased in two stations and the price of diesel had gone down in one.

Fuel prices at Shell on St Nicholas Road on Wednesday, March 16. - Credit: James Weeds

From the stations we visited, the average price of unleaded was 162.46 and the average of diesel was 177.16.

From the most expensive to the cheapest, here is the cost of unleaded petrol and diesel at 10 forecourts in the area.

Caister Road, BP

Unleaded - 169.9

Diesel - 185.9

Southtown Road, Esso

Unleaded - 164.9

Diesel - 178.9

Tesco

Unleaded - 163.9

Diesel - 175.9

On Wednesday morning, St Nicholas Road Shell was selling unleaded for 161.9 and diesel at 171.9. - Credit: James Weeds

St Nicholas Road, Shell

Unleaded - 161.9

Diesel - 171.9

Esso by the White Horse roundabout were selling unleaded at 161.9 and diesel for 179.9 on Wednesday morning. - Credit: James Weeds

White Horse, Esso

Unleaded - 161.9

Diesel - 179.9

Jet on Northgate Street were selling unleaded for 161.9 and diesel for 177.9 on Wednesday. - Credit: James Weeds

Northgate Street, Jet

Unleaded - 161.9

Diesel - 177.9

ASDA

Unleaded - 160.7

Diesel - 172.9

On Wednesday at around 9am, South Quay BP was selling unleaded for 159.9 and diesel for 179.9. - Credit: James Weeds

South Quay, BP

Unleaded - 159.9

Diesel - 179.9

Southtown Road, BP

Unleaded - 159.9

Diesel - 179.9

Morrisons in Bradwell was selling unleaded for 159.7, diesel for 168.7 and their E5 for 166.7 on Wednesday morning. - Credit: James Weeds

Morrison’s Bradwell

Unleaded - 159.7

Diesel - 168.7