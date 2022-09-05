News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Passenger lobby group welcomes £2 bus fare cap scheme

Anthony Carroll

Published: 9:31 AM September 5, 2022
East Norfolk Transport Users Association's

East Norfolk Transport Users Association's chair, Tony Grice, committee member Trevor Garrod and secretary Steve Hewitt. - Credit: James Weeds

A passenger lobby group for the Great Yarmouth area has welcomed a £2 cap for single bus fare journeys.

The government has announced that single bus journeys will be capped at £2 from January to March next year to help people during the cost of living crisis.

The move has been welcomed by the East Norfolk Transport Users Association (ENTUA).

Group secretary Steve Hewitt said: "ENTUA welcomes the news that a £2 fare cap is being introduced by the Department of Transport on bus journeys during the period January to March 2023.

"This is coming at a time when every bill faced by people is rising and adding to their cost of living and will be welcome news for many bus users.

"ENTUA hopes that this will see more usage of bus services and therefore reduce congestion on local roads and help bus operators to see an increase in the number of people travelling by public transport."


